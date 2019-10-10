American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2019, we owned 52,634 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

