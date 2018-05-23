American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau as Chief Financial Officer

"We are pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Lau to Chief Financial Officer. Chris has a strong track record of contributions and success during his five-year tenure with the Company, as well as extensive finance and accounting experience," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer. "As such, we expect this will be a seamless transition as we continue to grow our business and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Mr. Lau has been a key management team member of American Homes 4 Rent since 2013, most recently serving as Executive Vice President–Finance. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Lau has either been responsible for, or integrally involved in, all the Company's financial functions, including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, accounting, treasury, investor relations and capital markets. Prior to American Homes 4 Rent, Mr. Lau was based in New York and served as a Senior Manager in Deloitte's Real Estate M&A Advisory practice. Mr. Lau began his career in the Real Estate Audit practice of Deloitte after earning a B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University.

"I would also like to thank Diana for her contributions to the growth and success of American Homes 4 Rent," Mr. Singelyn said. "Diana was instrumental by leading the finance and accounting teams during the past four years, a time during which we more than doubled our market capitalization. On behalf of American Homes 4 Rent, I wish her the best for the future."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2018, we owned 51,840 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

