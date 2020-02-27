American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Matthew R. Zaist to Board of Trustees

Mr. Zaist is the former Chief Executive Officer of William Lyon Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Western United States. He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the industry, as well as significant operational, business development and transaction expertise.

"We are very pleased to welcome an industry veteran of Matt's caliber to our Board as a new independent trustee," said David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer and Trustee. "Matt's appointment reflects our commitment to having trustees with strong relevant backgrounds for our operational and growth strategies, as well as our commitment to refreshing the Board with diverse, independent perspectives. We are confident that Matt's experience leading one of the largest housing developers in the U.S. and his in-depth knowledge of our industry will be invaluable as we expand our operations in this important growth area for our company and successfully advance our plan to further enhance shareholder value."

About Matthew R. Zaist

Matthew R. Zaist was President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of publicly traded William Lyon Homes from 2016 until the company was acquired by Taylor Morrison in February 2020. Mr. Zaist joined William Lyon Homes in 2000 and served as its President and Chief Operating Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer. William Lyon Homes and its subsidiaries designed, constructed, marketed and sold single-family homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Mr. Zaist holds a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is a member of the Executive Committee for the University of Southern California's Lusk Center for Real Estate.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2019, we owned 52,552 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com

