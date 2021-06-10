American Homes 4 Rent Debuts at #45 on 2021 Builder 100 List
Jun 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
CALABASAS, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, has been ranked by BUILDER magazine as the 45th largest homebuilder in the country on its 2021 Builder 100 List.
"American Homes 4 Rent's debut in the top 50 on the Builder 100 list less than four years after delivering our very first home is a testament to our foresight to pursue the built-to-rent strategy and our pioneering AMH Development program's ability to deliver highly desirable, single-family rental communities in rapidly growing markets," said David P. Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer, American Homes 4 Rent. "We're proud to be the highest ranked builder solely focused on single-family rental homes and we are laying the foundation for sustained growth over the coming years."
American Homes 4 Rent delivered 1,647 homes in 2020. The 2021 Builder 100 list can be viewed here.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2021, we owned 53,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.
Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article