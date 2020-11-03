American Homes 4 Rent Opens Belmont Town Square Community in Belmont, North Carolina

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to welcome Belmont Town Square into our portfolio of single-family rental home communities in the Charlotte market," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We are meeting the needs of local families as the only operator in our industry that can leverage home building expertise, efficient property management and a best-in-class leasing platform."

Belmont Town Square adds 83 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 3,700 units in the Charlotte market.

"American Home 4 Rent's pioneering development program continues to deliver innovative rental home communities to meet the increasing housing demand in markets such as the Charlotte metro area," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our residents love that we are designing, building and managing ideal communities that combine the benefits of a single-family home with the flexibility and low-maintenance of leasing."

The homes at Belmont Town Square feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Belmont Town Square features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,900 to 3,000 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,800s per month. This well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/belmonttownsquare or call (704) 625-4029 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.



About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Belmont Town Square, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 3,700 homes in the Charlotte area, including the communities of Enclave at Cramer Woods, Reserve at Ashlyn Creek and Wildwood.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

