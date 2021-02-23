American Homes 4 Rent Opens Blackstone Preserve Community in Moncks Corner, South Carolina

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to open Blackstone Preserve, a superior choice for prospective home shoppers seeking the opportunity to lease a newly built home in a great community," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We know where home shoppers want to live, the design features they prefer and we have unmatched capability to execute with our in-house leasing and property management expertise."

Blackstone Preserve will add 107 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 1,200 residences in the Charleston market.

"Our industry leading AMH Development program continues to deliver highly desirable, single-family rental communities in rapidly growing markets like Charleston," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our residents love how we design, build and manage new communities like Blackstone Preserve that exceed their expectations by combining the benefits of a single-family home community with the flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

The homes at Blackstone Preserve feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Blackstone Preserve features three-, four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,400 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer amenities such as a community playground, dog park and hiking trails.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/blackstonepreserve or call (843) 380-4838 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Blackstone Preserve, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,200 homes in the Charleston area, including its Legend Oaks community.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

