American Homes 4 Rent Opens Brooks Enclave Community in Lilburn, Georgia

"American Homes 4 Rent's communities are a new, innovative choice in American housing that combine the benefits of a single-family home with the flexibility and low-maintenance of leasing," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Local families will welcome the high-quality features and enhanced service they'll find at our new Brooks Enclave community."

Brooks Enclave adds 44 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 4,900 residences in the Atlanta market.

"Brooks Enclave represents another terrific example of AH4R executing a key element of its growth strategy through our unique, internal homebuilding capability," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "We are proud to be America's leading builder and operator of new communities for rent. Our AMH Development team enables AH4R to utilize proprietary market insight to target specific locations and bring highly desirable homes and communities to market."

The homes at Brooks Enclave feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Brooks Enclave features four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 2,400 to 3,200 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,000s per month. Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer amenities such as a community playground and walking trail.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/brooksenclave or call (678) 712-1164 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Brooks Enclave, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 4,900 homes in the Atlanta area, including the communities of Stone Creek, Hoke O'Kelly and Overlook at Parkview.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

