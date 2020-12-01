American Homes 4 Rent Opens Celery Cove Community in Sanford, Florida

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to present our new Celery Cove community to prospective residents in the Orlando market," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "AMH Development – the homebuilding team of AH4R – continues to acquire and develop new communities that meet and exceed the expectations of our customers."

Celery Cove adds 37 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 1,700 units in the Orlando market.

"AH4R continues to revolutionize the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Leveraging our deep understanding of both the SFR industry and the Orlando market, AH4R is uniquely positioned to design, build and manage terrific new communities like Celery Cove."

The homes at Celery Cove feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Celery Cove features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. This well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/celerycove or call (407) 583-6046 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Celery Cove, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,700 homes in the Orlando area, including the communities of Crestridge and Zarabrooke.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

http://www.ah4r.com

