American Homes 4 Rent Opens New Autumn Crest Community in Lake Stevens, Washington

"American Home 4 Rent's pioneering development program continues to deliver purpose-built rental home communities to meet the increasing demand in tight housing markets such as the Greater Seattle area," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Today's rental home shopper will appreciate the Autumn Crest community's well-located single-family detached homes that feature desirable design concepts and high-quality finishes."

Autumn Crest adds 27 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing 800-unit portfolio in the Seattle market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our talented property management team is ready to welcome Autumn Crest residents to this beautiful new neighborhood and deliver a superior customer experience."

The homes at Autumn Crest feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, and two-car garages.

Autumn Crest features three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,400s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/autumncrest or call (206) 709-5812 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Autumn Crest, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 800 homes in the Seattle area, including the communities of Liberty Meadows and Royal Firs.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

