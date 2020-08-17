American Homes 4 Rent Opens New Cactus Glenn Community in Glendale, Arizona

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to open our new Cactus Glenn community as we expand upon our already strong presence in the Valley, which is among the nation's fastest growing metropolitan areas," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We're certain that rental home shoppers will welcome the high-quality features and enhanced service they'll find at AH4R's latest innovative rental home community."

Cactus Glenn adds 34 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing 3,100-unit portfolio in the Phoenix market.

"AH4R continues to deliver purpose-built single-family rental communities in prime locations," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our beautiful new Cactus Glenn neighborhood offers desirable design features, superior customer experiences and large, pet-friendly yards."

The homes at Cactus Glenn feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer amenities such as a community playground.

Cactus Glenn features three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,600s per month.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/catcusglenn or call (602) 325-5560 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Cactus Glenn, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 3,100 homes in the Phoenix metro area, including the Village at Heritage Park community.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

