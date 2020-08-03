American Homes 4 Rent Opens new Perelle Meadows Community in Salt Lake City area

"The Salt Lake City market continues to face a significant housing shortage as new households move to the area at a dramatic rate while its housing market remains strained," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We are proud to expand our presence in the Salt Lake City area with our beautiful Perelle Meadows community that provides prospective residents the latest innovative, purpose-built rental home community from AH4R."

Perelle Meadows adds 112 new homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing 1,400 unit portfolio in the Salt Lake City market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry with our innovative, new-home communities that are designed for today's rental home shopper in mind," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Perelle Meadows brings residents high-quality features and unique neighborhood amenities such as community pavilions, hiking trails and horseshoe pits."

The homes at Perelle Meadows all feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two- and three-car garages.

Perelle Meadows features four-bedroom homes that range in size from approximately 1,900 to 2,400 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,000s per month. This well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Additional information is available by visiting ah4rc.com/perellemeadows or calling (801) 528-7763.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's proprietary Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2020, we owned 52,776 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Perelle Meadows, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,400 homes in the Salt Lake City area, including the communities of Atwater Farms, Cedar Corners and Eastside Village.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.



