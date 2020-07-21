American Homes 4 Rent Opens New Stone Creek Community in Loganville, Ga.

"As the nation's leading builder of purpose-built single-family rental communities, AH4R continues to revolutionize the industry," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our talented property management team is ready to deliver superior customer service and welcome Stone Creek residents to this beautiful new neighborhood."

Stone Creek adds 127 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing 4,800+ unit portfolio in the Atlanta market.

The homes at Stone Creek feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer high-end amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and playground.

Stone Creek features three, four and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,600s per month.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at communities.ah4r.com/communities/stonecreek or call (678) 212-3018 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2020, we owned 52,776 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Stone Creek, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 4,800 homes in the Atlanta metro area, including the communities of Atcheson Park, Brandywine Lake, Dallas Walk, Heritage Pointe, Hoke O'Kelly, McBee Street, Overlook at Parkview and Steele Forest.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

