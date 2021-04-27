American Homes 4 Rent Opens The Preserve at Tumwater Place Community in Tumwater, Washington

CALABASAS, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is pleased to introduce The Preserve at Tumwater Place in Tumwater, Wash., which joins its rapidly growing family of newly built single-family rental home communities. The Preserve at Tumwater Place is AH4R's 67th new rental home community, and its sixth in the Seattle market as it builds upon the success of its Autumn Crest, Liberty Meadows and Royal Firs communities.

"The Seattle market continues to face a significantly undersupplied housing market with fewer options for new households moving to the area," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Our pioneering AMH Development team is creating Class A new home communities of single-family rentals to meet this demand and The Preserve at Tumwater Place is the latest addition to our portfolio."

The Preserve at Tumwater Place adds 45 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of nearly 800 residences in the Seattle market.

"As the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities, AH4R is proud to expand our presence in the Seattle area," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "The Preserve at Tumwater Place is a vibrant, well-located community that offers all the benefits of single-family living along with unique neighborhood amenities such as a playground, park, basketball court and walking trail. We deliver an exceptional single-family home experience to our residents while contributing to the appeal and character of the local community."

The homes at The Preserve at Tumwater Place feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures and two-car garages.

The Preserve at Tumwater Place features three-, four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,000s per month. The neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's Let Yourself In service to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/preserveattumwater or call (206) 430-1131 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2020, we owned 53,584 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to the Preserve at Tumwater Place, American Homes 4 Rent owns nearly 800 homes in the Seattle area, including the communities of Autumn Crest, Liberty Meadows and Royal Firs.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

