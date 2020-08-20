American Homes 4 Rent Releases 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report that demonstrates the company's commitment to ESG initiatives important to its stakeholders.

"At American Homes 4 Rent, our environmental responsibility, social responsibility and corporate governance principles guide us as we manage our business operations to provide high-quality homes and communities for our residents," said David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to unveil our new ESG Report that highlights milestones in how we govern with purpose and contribute to the well-being of the communities in which we live and operate."

The report enables stakeholders to learn how American Homes 4 Rent integrates various reporting frameworks, namely the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

