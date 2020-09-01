American Homes 4 Rent to Open New Desert Wind Ranch Community in Las Vegas

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to welcome Desert Wind Ranch into our portfolio of single-family rental home communities in Las Vegas," said Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer for AH4R. "We are uniquely positioned as the only operator in the industry that can leverage home building expertise, efficient property management and a best-in-class leasing platform. We look forward to extending that advantage as we expand in our core markets."

Desert Wind Ranch adds 28 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 1,000-units in the Las Vegas market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation's leading national builder of single-family rental home communities," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We incorporate upscale finishes and in-demand floorplans in all of our homes with our target residents in mind."

The homes at Desert Wind Ranch feature desert landscaping and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Desert Wind Ranch features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,600s per month. The well-located neighborhood will provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/desertwindranch or call (725) 710-2258 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Desert Wind Ranch, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,000 homes in the Las Vegas area, including the communities of Big Buffalo and Cactus Cliff.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

