American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 18, 2019.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned approximately 52,783 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855)794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

