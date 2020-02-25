American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 18, 2020.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2019, we owned approximately 52,537 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

