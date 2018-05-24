American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

The roundtable discussion will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 19, 2018.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2018, we owned approximately 51,840 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855)794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

