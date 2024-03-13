AMERICAN HOMESTAR CORPORATION EXPANDS ITS OFFERINGS TO INCLUDE TINY HOMES

Leading Texas Factory-Built Home Manufacturer Now Licensed to Build Tiny Homes

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homestar Corporation (AHC), a pioneering force in factory-built homes, proudly announces its latest venture into the realm of tiny homes. Established in 1971 by Buck Teeter, AHC has consistently set industry standards for quality and innovation.

Operating two manufacturing facilities in North Texas, AHC ensures superior quality by overseeing every aspect from construction to financing and insurance. Recently, one of these facilities, Oak Creek Homes of Ft. Worth, underwent significant investment to enhance production capacity and broaden its offerings, now including tiny homes.

With the licensing to build tiny homes, Oak Creek Homes of Ft. Worth adds another accolade to its repertoire. These tiny homes, constructed to ANSI standards, epitomize AHC's commitment to meeting its customers' evolving needs.

According to COO Dwayne Teeter, "We're excited to introduce tiny homes into our lineup. It signifies a major milestone in our mission to deliver affordable, high-quality housing solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers in today's ever-changing housing market."

Oak Creek Homes of Ft. Worth stands out as the sole Texas-based manufacturing plant holding multiple licenses, offering homes and buildings built to the broadest range of construction codes. With over fifty years of pioneering innovation, American Homestar Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence. Discover the latest line of tiny homes under development at ParkCottages.com.

Park Cottage Park Model RVs are designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. They are built larger, safer, and heavier than traditional tiny homes. These tiny homes marry contemporary design with the tranquility of nature, ensuring comfort and enjoyment for both campers and "glampers." Whether nestled in the forest or amidst the wilderness, Park Cottage models offer the perfect blend of outdoor adventure and cozy interior ambiance.

About American Homestar Corporation:

American Homestar Corporation (AHC) was founded in 1971 in Pasadena, Texas, by Buck Teeter. Specializing in constructing factory-built homes, AHC offers a wide variety of residential and commercial structures to cater to diverse preferences and budgets. With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, AHC continues to set industry standards.

About Oak Creek Homes:

Oak Creek Homes, a leading name in manufactured home building, is part of the vertically integrated American Homestar Corporation. With over 50 years of experience, Oak Creek Homes offers a diverse array of products, including oil field and oil rig housing, commercial and office buildings, as well as customized housing. Additionally, customers benefit from a wide selection of manufactured and modular homes, conveniently accessible at 19 retail centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

