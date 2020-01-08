American Honda Becomes the First OEM to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics Directly into the CCC™ X Data Exchange

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services (CCC) and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (American Honda) announce that the OEM becomes the first to integrate its diagnostics scanning cloud technology into the CCC™ X data exchange, simplifying scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed seamlessly into CCC ONE®, the platform repairers use to write millions of estimates. Repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC® Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud. CCC Diagnostics enables repair facilities to request and receive scan data, clear codes, and rescan directly from within the system they use every day, minimizing hardware and software requirements and eliminating the need for manual entry of scan report data.

"First and foremost, we want to ensure quality repairs for Honda and Acura customers," said Kevin Prettner, assistant vice president of Service Operations for American Honda. "By making the diagnostic process easier and direct, this new platform has the potential to improve repair accuracy for our customers while reducing workload for repairers."

Added Mark Fincher, vice president, Market Solutions for CCC, "We're excited to work with Honda to help our shared repair customers gain easy, integrated access to diagnostics data for Honda and Acura vehicles. CCC is committed to advancing technology to solve challenges and improve efficiencies for repair facilities. CCC Diagnostics can help minimize time and effort related to the purchase and management of multiple systems to complete scans."

Honda's integration to CCC Diagnostics will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show and will be piloted at select Honda ProFirst Certified Repair Facilities this quarter before a nationwide rollout in Q2 of this year.

Learn more about CCC® Diagnostics.

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, Auto Injury Solutions Inc. – a CCC company – provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

CCC, the CCC logo and CCC ONE are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.

SOURCE CCC Information Services Inc.

