American Honda Foundation Awards Grants to Support Literacy, Job Training and STEAM Education Programs

The American Honda Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that share the core tenets, beliefs and philosophies of Honda, which are characterized by the following qualities: imaginative, creative, youthful, forward-thinking, scientific, humanistic and innovative. Since the Foundation's establishment in 1984, it has awarded more than $43 million to organizations serving over 118 million people across the U.S.

"Through our grant program, the American Honda Foundation helps young people reach their potential for academic and lifelong success," said Alexandra Warnier, executive director of the American Honda Foundation. "This funding will enhance programs that aim to create a pipeline to STEAM careers, close learning gaps, and provide students with life skills."

Following is an overview of the grant recipients and how the organizations will use the funds from the American Honda Foundation:

With over four acres in Morgana Bluffs Nature Preserve, local youth gain exposure to and build on STEM concepts through "fun with purpose" activities and experiments that encourage hands-on learning and the application of classroom concepts in math and science through real-world exploration. The American Honda Foundation grant will support activities at the Outdoor Learning Lab, including birdwatching using sensory and physical tools to spot birds as well as learning why snow happens and the math/science behind each snowflake. Latinitas : The organization addresses the underrepresentation of Latina and other women of color in technology fields by offering year-round opportunities for girls ages 9-18 to express themselves creatively through digital media, technology and other STEM enrichment activities that explore identity, culture and gender. Participants study filmmaking, graphic and web design, podcasting and photography, while also exploring the latest in 21 st century storytelling such as coding, 3-D printing and virtual and augmented reality. The grant will support Latinitas' virtual bilingual STEM programs.

For more information about the American Honda Foundation and its grant application process, visit www.honda.com/community/applying-for-a-grant.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve the lives of people while conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on improving children's health, inspiring underrepresented students, preserving the environment for future generations, creating safety for everyone, and strengthening our communities. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

