American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura

- Honda brand sets new March record for total sales, rising 2.6%

- AHM trucks set new March sales record with an increase of 7%

- Honda brand truck sales jump 7% for best March sales

- Acura TLX leaps 43% for best ever March sales; RDX gains 17%

11:47 ET from American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

American Honda reported record sales today, with the Honda brand setting a new March best, gaining 2.6% fueled by both cars and trucks. Acura brand sales jumped 15.7 percent with TLX and RDX making major gains.     Facebook Twitter Pinterest
    Facebook Twitter
Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)     Facebook Twitter Pinterest

TORRANCE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

142,392

67,633

74,759

128,855

62,513

66,342

13,537

5,120

8,417

+3.8%

+0.4

+7%

+2.6%

-1.6%

+7%

+15.7%

+35.2%

+6.4%

"Honda's deep truck lineup helped the brand to a new March record, while Honda cars continue to pull their weight despite current market forces," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda Sales.

"The Acura brand delivered another strong sales performance in March with TLX and RDX leading the charge with double-digit, year-over-year sales increases. While headwinds remain relative to midsize luxury sedan sales, TLX is continuing to pick up market share and outselling notable competitors." 

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda found fresh momentum with a new total vehicle sales record in March as Accord continued to gain ground, Civic set a new record, and light trucks set several new benchmarks.

  • Honda brand sales set a new March record, gaining 2.6% on sales of 128,855
  • Accord sales topped 24,000 for the month, moving up vs. last month while competing in a declining segment dominated by heavy incentives.
  • Pilot jumped 42.4% on sales of 14,158; Odyssey rose 27.8% on sales of 9,873.
  • HR-V had its best-ever March, rising 1.3% on sales of 7,753 vehicles.
  • Civic gained 3.4% on sales of 32,584 units.

2018 Civic Si

Passenger car leadership! Accord: 2018 North American Car of the Year; Civic: #1 retail car in America; Fit: retail #1 in segment.



2018 Pilot

America's Best SUV brand gaining strength from increased supply of Pilot – up more than 50%







 

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura brand sales gained sharply in March, rising 15.7% as sedans enjoyed major gains, fueled primarily by record TLX sales and a strong month for RDX.    

  • Total Acura car sales were up 35.2% in March, while trucks gained 6.4% for the month.
  • TLX starred for Acura, posting record March sales of 4,014, up 42.6% vs. March 2017. The sporty V6 A-Spec model has sparked new interest in TLX, as a new 4-cyl. A-Spec model enters the market today.
  • RDX sales also were robust in March, up 16.7% on sales of 4,398 units as the brand looks ahead to an all-new 2019 RDX this summer.

2018 TLX

TLX off to a great start in 2018, outselling Audi A4 and others. Arrival this week of 2.4L A-Spec model adds to momentum.

2019 RDX

Already two of the top three luxury SUVs to younger buyers, the 2019 RDX and 2019 MDX will soon receive youthful A-Spec sport appearance variants.





 

American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2018


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


March
2018

March
2017

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

March
2018

March
2017

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

142,392

137,227

0.1%

3.8%

362,491

365,293

-3.3%

-0.8%

Total Car Sales

67,633

67,342

-3.2%

0.4%

170,348

173,606

-4.4%

-1.9%

Total Truck Sales

74,759

69,885

3.2%

7.0%

192,143

191,687

-2.4%

0.2%

Honda

Total Car Sales

62,513

63,556

-5.2%

-1.6%

158,383

163,800

-5.8%

-3.3%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

66,342

61,975

3.2%

7.0%

170,694

169,731

-2.0%

0.6%

Acura

Total Car Sales

5,120

3,786

30.4%

35.2%

11,965

9,806

18.8%

22.0%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

8,417

7,910

2.6%

6.4%

21,449

21,956

-4.8%

-2.3%

Total Domestic Car Sales

58,735

54,063

4.8%

8.6%

148,890

139,999

3.6%

6.4%



Honda Division

53,793

50,387

2.9%

6.8%

137,388

130,486

2.6%

5.3%



Acura Division

4,942

3,676

29.6%

34.4%

11,502

9,513

17.8%

20.9%

Total Domestic Truck Sales

74,759

69,885

3.2%

7.0%

192,143

191,687

-2.4%

0.2%



Honda Division

66,342

61,975

3.2%

7.0%

170,694

169,731

-2.0%

0.6%



Acura Division

8,417

7,910

2.6%

6.4%

21,449

21,956

-4.8%

-2.3%

Total Import Car Sales

8,898

13,279

-35.4%

-33.0%

21,458

33,607

-37.8%

-36.2%



Honda Division

8,720

13,169

-36.1%

-33.8%

20,995

33,314

-38.6%

-37.0%



Acura Division

178

110

56.0%

61.8%

463

293

53.9%

58.0%

Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

128,855

125,531

-1.0%

2.6%

329,077

333,531

-3.9%

-1.3%



* ACCORD

24,171

26,824

-13.1%

-9.9%

61,601

69,815

-14.1%

-11.8%



* CIVIC

32,584

31,520

-0.3%

3.4%

82,149

81,654

-2.0%

0.6%



  CLARITY

1,230

23

5,056.8%

5,247.8%

3,317

92

3,411.8%

3,505.4%



  CR-Z

8

129

-94.0%

-93.8%

25

336

-92.8%

-92.6%



* FIT

4,520

5,060

-13.9%

-10.7%

11,291

11,902

-7.6%

-5.1%



  INSIGHT

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%
















  CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

3

-100.0%

-100.0%



* CR-V

31,868

32,872

-6.5%

-3.1%

82,046

94,057

-15.0%

-12.8%



  HR-V

7,753

7,653

-2.3%

1.3%

20,803

19,696

2.9%

5.6%



  ODYSSEY

9,873

7,727

23.2%

27.8%

23,007

21,027

6.6%

9.4%



  PILOT

14,158

9,945

37.3%

42.4%

37,833

25,224

46.1%

50.0%



  RIDGELINE

2,690

3,778

-31.3%

-28.8%

7,005

9,724

-29.8%

-28.0%














Acura Division Total

13,537

11,696

11.6%

15.7%

33,414

31,762

2.5%

5.2%



  ILX

912

824

6.7%

10.7%

2,472

2,256

6.7%

9.6%



  NSX

16

37

-58.3%

-56.8%

67

133

-50.9%

-49.6%



  RLX / RL

178

110

56.0%

61.8%

463

293

53.9%

58.0%



  TLX

4,014

2,815

37.5%

42.6%

8,963

7,124

22.5%

25.8%
















  MDX

4,019

4,141

-6.4%

-2.9%

10,324

10,956

-8.2%

-5.8%



  RDX

4,398

3,769

12.5%

16.7%

11,125

11,000

-1.5%

1.1%














Selling Days

28

27

77

75

















*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-posts-march-sales-increase-as-balanced-sales-of-cars-and-trucks-propel-honda-and-acura-300623541.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.



RELATED LINKS

http://www.honda.com


Read More

Mar 27, 2018, 11:36 ET

Kelley Blue Book designa a Honda como "Mejor Marca en General",...

Mar 27, 2018, 11:36 ET

Kelley Blue Book Names Honda 'Best Overall Brand,' 'Best Value...

Mar 27, 2018, 11:36 ET

El Honda Accord de 2018 gana el premio 'Debe Hacerle una Prueba...