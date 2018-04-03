American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura
- Honda brand sets new March record for total sales, rising 2.6%
- AHM trucks set new March sales record with an increase of 7%
- Honda brand truck sales jump 7% for best March sales
- Acura TLX leaps 43% for best ever March sales; RDX gains 17%
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
142,392
|
67,633
|
74,759
|
128,855
|
62,513
|
66,342
|
13,537
|
5,120
|
8,417
|
+3.8%
|
+0.4
|
+7%
|
+2.6%
|
-1.6%
|
+7%
|
+15.7%
|
+35.2%
|
+6.4%
"Honda's deep truck lineup helped the brand to a new March record, while Honda cars continue to pull their weight despite current market forces," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda Sales.
"The Acura brand delivered another strong sales performance in March with TLX and RDX leading the charge with double-digit, year-over-year sales increases. While headwinds remain relative to midsize luxury sedan sales, TLX is continuing to pick up market share and outselling notable competitors."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda found fresh momentum with a new total vehicle sales record in March as Accord continued to gain ground, Civic set a new record, and light trucks set several new benchmarks.
|
2018 Civic Si
|
Passenger car leadership! Accord: 2018 North American Car of the Year; Civic: #1 retail car in America; Fit: retail #1 in segment.
|
2018 Pilot
|
America's Best SUV brand gaining strength from increased supply of Pilot – up more than 50%
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura brand sales gained sharply in March, rising 15.7% as sedans enjoyed major gains, fueled primarily by record TLX sales and a strong month for RDX.
|
2018 TLX
|
TLX off to a great start in 2018, outselling Audi A4 and others. Arrival this week of 2.4L A-Spec model adds to momentum.
|
2019 RDX
|
Already two of the top three luxury SUVs to younger buyers, the 2019 RDX and 2019 MDX will soon receive youthful A-Spec sport appearance variants.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
March
|
March
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
March
|
March
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
142,392
|
137,227
|
0.1%
|
3.8%
|
362,491
|
365,293
|
-3.3%
|
-0.8%
|
Total Car Sales
|
67,633
|
67,342
|
-3.2%
|
0.4%
|
170,348
|
173,606
|
-4.4%
|
-1.9%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
74,759
|
69,885
|
3.2%
|
7.0%
|
192,143
|
191,687
|
-2.4%
|
0.2%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
62,513
|
63,556
|
-5.2%
|
-1.6%
|
158,383
|
163,800
|
-5.8%
|
-3.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
66,342
|
61,975
|
3.2%
|
7.0%
|
170,694
|
169,731
|
-2.0%
|
0.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
5,120
|
3,786
|
30.4%
|
35.2%
|
11,965
|
9,806
|
18.8%
|
22.0%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
8,417
|
7,910
|
2.6%
|
6.4%
|
21,449
|
21,956
|
-4.8%
|
-2.3%
|
Total Domestic Car Sales
|
58,735
|
54,063
|
4.8%
|
8.6%
|
148,890
|
139,999
|
3.6%
|
6.4%
|
Honda Division
|
53,793
|
50,387
|
2.9%
|
6.8%
|
137,388
|
130,486
|
2.6%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Division
|
4,942
|
3,676
|
29.6%
|
34.4%
|
11,502
|
9,513
|
17.8%
|
20.9%
|
Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
74,759
|
69,885
|
3.2%
|
7.0%
|
192,143
|
191,687
|
-2.4%
|
0.2%
|
Honda Division
|
66,342
|
61,975
|
3.2%
|
7.0%
|
170,694
|
169,731
|
-2.0%
|
0.6%
|
Acura Division
|
8,417
|
7,910
|
2.6%
|
6.4%
|
21,449
|
21,956
|
-4.8%
|
-2.3%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
8,898
|
13,279
|
-35.4%
|
-33.0%
|
21,458
|
33,607
|
-37.8%
|
-36.2%
|
Honda Division
|
8,720
|
13,169
|
-36.1%
|
-33.8%
|
20,995
|
33,314
|
-38.6%
|
-37.0%
|
Acura Division
|
178
|
110
|
56.0%
|
61.8%
|
463
|
293
|
53.9%
|
58.0%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
128,855
|
125,531
|
-1.0%
|
2.6%
|
329,077
|
333,531
|
-3.9%
|
-1.3%
|
* ACCORD
|
24,171
|
26,824
|
-13.1%
|
-9.9%
|
61,601
|
69,815
|
-14.1%
|
-11.8%
|
* CIVIC
|
32,584
|
31,520
|
-0.3%
|
3.4%
|
82,149
|
81,654
|
-2.0%
|
0.6%
|
CLARITY
|
1,230
|
23
|
5,056.8%
|
5,247.8%
|
3,317
|
92
|
3,411.8%
|
3,505.4%
|
CR-Z
|
8
|
129
|
-94.0%
|
-93.8%
|
25
|
336
|
-92.8%
|
-92.6%
|
* FIT
|
4,520
|
5,060
|
-13.9%
|
-10.7%
|
11,291
|
11,902
|
-7.6%
|
-5.1%
|
INSIGHT
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
* CR-V
|
31,868
|
32,872
|
-6.5%
|
-3.1%
|
82,046
|
94,057
|
-15.0%
|
-12.8%
|
HR-V
|
7,753
|
7,653
|
-2.3%
|
1.3%
|
20,803
|
19,696
|
2.9%
|
5.6%
|
ODYSSEY
|
9,873
|
7,727
|
23.2%
|
27.8%
|
23,007
|
21,027
|
6.6%
|
9.4%
|
PILOT
|
14,158
|
9,945
|
37.3%
|
42.4%
|
37,833
|
25,224
|
46.1%
|
50.0%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,690
|
3,778
|
-31.3%
|
-28.8%
|
7,005
|
9,724
|
-29.8%
|
-28.0%
|
Acura Division Total
|
13,537
|
11,696
|
11.6%
|
15.7%
|
33,414
|
31,762
|
2.5%
|
5.2%
|
ILX
|
912
|
824
|
6.7%
|
10.7%
|
2,472
|
2,256
|
6.7%
|
9.6%
|
NSX
|
16
|
37
|
-58.3%
|
-56.8%
|
67
|
133
|
-50.9%
|
-49.6%
|
RLX / RL
|
178
|
110
|
56.0%
|
61.8%
|
463
|
293
|
53.9%
|
58.0%
|
TLX
|
4,014
|
2,815
|
37.5%
|
42.6%
|
8,963
|
7,124
|
22.5%
|
25.8%
|
MDX
|
4,019
|
4,141
|
-6.4%
|
-2.9%
|
10,324
|
10,956
|
-8.2%
|
-5.8%
|
RDX
|
4,398
|
3,769
|
12.5%
|
16.7%
|
11,125
|
11,000
|
-1.5%
|
1.1%
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
27
|
77
|
75
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
