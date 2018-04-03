American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura

TORRANCE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



"Honda's deep truck lineup helped the brand to a new March record, while Honda cars continue to pull their weight despite current market forces," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda Sales.

"The Acura brand delivered another strong sales performance in March with TLX and RDX leading the charge with double-digit, year-over-year sales increases. While headwinds remain relative to midsize luxury sedan sales, TLX is continuing to pick up market share and outselling notable competitors."

Honda BRAND REPORT Sales Highlights Model Notes Honda found fresh momentum with a new total vehicle sales record in March as Accord continued to gain ground, Civic set a new record, and light trucks set several new benchmarks. Honda brand sales set a new March record, gaining 2.6% on sales of 128,855

Accord sales topped 24,000 for the month, moving up vs. last month while competing in a declining segment dominated by heavy incentives.

Pilot jumped 42.4% on sales of 14,158; Odyssey rose 27.8% on sales of 9,873.

HR-V had its best-ever March, rising 1.3% on sales of 7,753 vehicles.

Civic gained 3.4% on sales of 32,584 units. 2018 Civic Si Passenger car leadership! Accord: 2018 North American Car of the Year; Civic: #1 retail car in America; Fit: retail #1 in segment.



2018 Pilot America's Best SUV brand gaining strength from increased supply of Pilot – up more than 50%















Acura BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights Model Notes

Acura brand sales gained sharply in March, rising 15.7% as sedans enjoyed major gains, fueled primarily by record TLX sales and a strong month for RDX. Total Acura car sales were up 35.2% in March, while trucks gained 6.4% for the month.

TLX starred for Acura, posting record March sales of 4,014, up 42.6% vs. March 2017. The sporty V6 A-Spec model has sparked new interest in TLX, as a new 4-cyl. A-Spec model enters the market today.

RDX sales also were robust in March, up 16.7% on sales of 4,398 units as the brand looks ahead to an all-new 2019 RDX this summer. 2018 TLX TLX off to a great start in 2018, outselling Audi A4 and others. Arrival this week of 2.4L A-Spec model adds to momentum.

2019 RDX Already two of the top three luxury SUVs to younger buyers, the 2019 RDX and 2019 MDX will soon receive youthful A-Spec sport appearance variants.













