AMERICAN HOSTAGE MICHAEL WHITE SEEKS JUSTICE FROM IRAN

White was kidnapped after being lured to Iran by a classic "honeypot" run by Iranian intelligence, in July 2018. He was subjected to a sham criminal trial without legal representation or other due process, convicted of espionage and insulting Iran's Supreme Leader, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2020 following extensive diplomacy.

Iran engages in hostage-taking in order to influence and extract concessions from Western governments. The U.S. State Department designated Iran a State Sponsors of terrorism in 1984. The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated the Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in April 2019. The lawsuit, filed yesterday, proceeds under federal legislation that waives foreign sovereign immunity for certain states that have engaged in terrorism or provided material support or resources to terrorist organizations.

