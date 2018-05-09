American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Election of Directors

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Robert O'Neill 9,992,159 97.86 218,206 2.14 W. Michael Murphy 9,972,803 97.67 237,562 2.33 Minaz Abji 10,009,281 98.03 201,084 1.97 Stephen J. Evans 9,008,215 88.23 1,202,150 11.77 Richard Frank 10,024,937 98.18 185,428 1.82 Tamara L. Lawson 9,999,162 97.93 211,203 2.07 Charles van der Lee 10,009,128 98.03 201,237 1.97 Elizabeth Walters 9,991,737 97.86 218,628 2.14

AHIP has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at the annual meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN; HOT.U and HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 115 hotels, and is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

