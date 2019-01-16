American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Resignation of President

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", the "Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today the resignation of Ian McAuley, President of AHIP, to pursue other opportunities, effective February 1, 2019.

John O'Neill, CEO of AHIP, commented, "On behalf of AHIP, I would like to thank Ian for his valuable contributions to our business. Ian has been instrumental in our growth and success over the past three and a half years with our portfolio growing from 73 to 112 hotels during his tenure. We wish Ian well in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege working with the AHIP team during a time of transformational change. The Company has exceptional assets and with the current renovation plans guided by Aimbridge's management, AHIP's future is bright. I leave AHIP feeling proud of the team's accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing their continued success," said Ian McAuley.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Related Links

www.ahipreit.com

