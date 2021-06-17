American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 7, 2021 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % W. Michael Murphy 7,070,504 94.74 392,912 5.26 Charles van der Lee 7,080,694 94.87 382,722 5.13 Stephen J. Evans 7,001,702 93.81 461,714 6.19 Richard Frank 7,120,520 95.41 342,896 4.59 Mahmood Khimji 7,117,138 95.36 346,278 4.64 Tamara L. Lawson 7,224,822 96.80 238,594 3.20 Robert O'Neill 7,220,424 96.74 242,992 3.26 Mark Van Zandt 7,137,079 95.63 326,337 4.37

The proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 7,433,136 votes (97.56%) in favour.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

