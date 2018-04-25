American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP to Host First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on May 10, 2018

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-877-291-4570 (Toll-free North America )

) 1-647-788-4919 (International or local Toronto )

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q1 2018 Analyst Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 7196766.

An audio webcast of the conference call is also available, both live and archived, on the News and Events page of AHIP's website: www.ahipreit.com. Alternatively, you may register for the webcast directly at the following link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1665324-1/5F1176EAE6F56A6F0CF02E803028B4B7

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 7:00 pm Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 7196766). The replay will be available until June 10, 2018.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 115 hotels, and is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-to-host-first-quarter-2018-results-conference-call-on-may-10-2018-300636561.html

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

