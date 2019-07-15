American Humane Certifies Cabo Dolphins for Animal Well-Being

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being, is announcing today that Cabo Dolphins in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, earned the Humane Certified™ seal of approval through its American Humane Conservation program, demonstrating the good welfare and treatment given to the dolphins in their care.

"We commend Cabo Dolphins for their certification achievement, a marker of the excellent care they provide," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO. "Through dolphin interaction and marine mammal knowledge, they can inspire visitors to protect the animals they see."

American Humane currently helps to ensure the welfare and humane treatment of animals at facilities in 12 countries in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia.

"Humane Certification will give our guests comfort in knowing that our animals receive world-class care and respect," said Wayne Phillips, former general manager at Cabo Dolphins.

"It is an honor for us to receive this certification, as it reflects that the care and well-being of our dolphin family complies with international standards of animal welfare," said Ricardo Santos, Cabo Dolphins marine mammal specialist. "We are proud to be part of a company that seeks new ways to enrich the lives of animals under human care."

Humane Certified is the first program solely devoted to helping evaluate the welfare, well-being and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics.

The Humane Certified program's extensive criteria exhaustively review the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Cabo Dolphins' compliance with the Humane Certified standards was verified through an independent audit. You can read more about the American Humane Certified program here.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals in the United States and around the world. Our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting the nurturing bonds between animals and people. For more information please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Cabo Dolphins

Located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Cabo Dolphins is a world-class dolphin center and a premier place for an exciting dolphin encounter. Cabo Dolphins provides the most educational and interactive programs available, led by an incredible crew of genuinely caring, friendly, and entertaining professionals who are passionate about nature and also experts in their areas. For more information, visit this website.



SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

