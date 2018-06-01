American Humane Encourages Pet Lovers to Give a Cat a Forever Home in Honor of Adopt-a-Cat Month®

American Humane will be sharing Adopt-a-Cat Month® content across social media platforms throughout the month to showcase the powerful bond that humans have with their feline friends. Cat adoption checklists, tips for pet owners dealing with unruly cat behavior, like scratching or marking, humorous videos, and interviews with animal shelter employees will be shared. The organization is also encouraging proud cat owners to share photos and stories of how their cat or kitten enriches their life.

The popular annual campaign is part of a larger effort by American Humane to help improve the health and welfare of cats and solve the unique challenges and issues they face. Although cats have often been referred to as America's "Most Popular Pet," they receive less veterinary care, have less research dedicated to their unique health and behavioral issues, and are more likely to be euthanized in animal shelters than their canine companions. American Humane has been conducting research to identify barriers to adoption and retention, as well as other key welfare issues.

"There are millions of healthy, adoptable cats in animal shelters across the country, waiting for their forever homes," said American Humane president and CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert. "American Humane's Adopt-a-Cat Month® encourages pet adoption while shining a light on the special roles that these furry felines play in our daily lives."

