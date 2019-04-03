American Humane Launches Initiative to Improve Breeder Practices and Help Ensure Humane Conditions for Dogs

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and largest certifier of animal welfare in the world, has launched a new effort to help ensure humane conditions among responsible dog breeders. As a first step the organization is announcing today that it will be working with PuppySpot, a puppy placement marketplace.

PuppySpot approached American Humane and agreed to open its operation to outside, third-party review as part of an effort to help develop and institute best practices for breeders. American Humane's animal welfare experts and leading independent researchers and veterinarians will be thoroughly examining PuppySpot's breeders, practices and policies with the goal of identifying ways to further improve the welfare and humane treatment of humankind's best friends, starting with PuppySpot and then extending those best practices to all breeders.

"While this effort is in its very early stages, we intend to bring our extensive animal welfare knowledge along with the bright light of transparency to the dog breeding world," said American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert, Ph.D. "Let me be clear. We continue to encourage dog adoptions from shelters and rescue groups, but if a family chooses a breeder, it should be one they know is ethical, transparent and treats animals humanely."

"As the independent voice dedicated solely to animal well-being, we could not turn down the opportunity to help identify and implement changes that will better the lives of dogs in this country," Dr. Ganzert said. "We are committed to better animal welfare throughout the community and encourage the public to support local shelters, rescue groups and only humane breeders in order to put inhumane puppy mills out of business."

"We are proud to work with American Humane to further our commitment to ensure exceptional conditions among responsible dog breeders," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO of PuppySpot. "We are a community of dog lovers, and our mission is to make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes. American Humane is uniquely positioned to help us keep that promise."

American Humane has been working to improve the safety, welfare and well-being of the world's animals for 142 years. It has been behind virtually every major advance in the humane treatment of animals, including working to shut down puppy mills. The organization has played an important role in educating the public about the realities of puppy mills and has performed dramatic rescues alongside local law enforcement around the country. Last year, American Humane rescued hundreds of dogs from puppy mills in Washington and Tennessee while providing grants to shelters that care for puppy mill survivors.

Additional information about this effort will be shared in the coming months. American Humane will be engaging a wide range of experts who will carefully examine and review current protocols. A rigorous audit tool will be developed along with an ongoing process that verifies humane practices.

