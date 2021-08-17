American Humane Recertifies Braswell Family Farms for Twelfth Continuous Year of Excellent Animal Welfare

NASHVILLE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane is recertifying Braswell Family Farms for the outstanding care and handling of their hens.

"Farmers like Braswell Family Farms, who do right by the animals in their care, are an exemplary example for everyone in the industry," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "American Humane is thrilled by the dedication to good animal welfare that Braswell Family Farms exhibits year after year."

American Humane Certified™ status is only achieved after a farm undergoes thorough inspections from independent auditors. Farmers must comply with more than 200 science and evidence-based standards, which were developed in collaboration with, and are regularly reviewed by, a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of the world's leading veterinarians, animal scientists and ethicists.

"At Braswell Family Farms it's our mission to glorify God while providing the safest highest quality eggs and feed and to better the lives of all the great folks we meet along the way. Year after year it's a great pleasure deepening our relationship with American Humane, our beloved hens and the many other family farmers on our team that are a part of delivering our specialty eggs to the marketplace," said Trey Braswell, president of Braswell Family Farms.

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, is the world's largest certifier of animal welfare. For more than 21 years the American Humane Certified™ program has worked to elevate animal welfare standards on America's farms and ranches. Today, the American Humane CertifiedTM program improves the lives of nearly one billion farm animals every year.

For the past two decades, interest in farm animal welfare has steadily increased. Today, ten of the nation's top 12 grocery retailers carry products that are American Humane Certified™. More than 90 percent of people surveyed by American Humane reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare and considering the consumption of humanely raised products to be "very important."

"Not only are we a 4th generation family egg farm, but we also partner with over 25 family farmers who care for our birds each day. Their dedication is impeccable, as farming is seven days a week and requires lots of love and passion to succeed. It is such a joy to visit the farms and see the interaction with the birds," said Allyson Parris, director of food safety and compliance for Braswell Family Farms.

Braswell Family Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, vertically integrated farm that has been providing nutritious food to American families for more than 75 years. Founded in 1877, American Humane has worked to improve living conditions for animals in agriculture for 145 years.

"As more and more farmers continue to seek out independent, third-party certification, the humane movement will build momentum," said Dr. Ganzert. "Farmers who open up their operations to third-party inspections deserve our applause and recognition."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE American Humane Certified

Related Links

https://www.americanhumane.org

