American Humane's Feed the Hungry COVID-19 Fund Provides One Million Meals

"Hundreds of thousands of animals face abuse, neglect and homelessness in the face of crises and natural disasters," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "When the deadly coronavirus pandemic hit, and threatened the lives of both people and animals, American Humane sprang into action to protect and help our best friends in what would soon prove to be their worst times. Like every other business or organization in America, rescues and shelters were, and still are, struggling to maintain basic services and care for their animal residents."

"I am honored to stand by American Humane and call attention to the critical need to help pets across the country," said Jean Shafiroff, American Humane board member, national spokesperson for the Feed the Hungry campaign and renowned philanthropist. "Animals will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am grateful that we reached our goal of one million meals, making a tremendous difference for animals that are struggling throughout the nation. Thank you to all who supported this worthy cause."

Although shelters in big cities across the United States reported high adoption numbers, rural shelters were instead seeing an influx of animals as pet owners struggled with the financial impacts of COVID-19 as well as the illness itself. Thousands of animals were being left without homes and facilities were in desperate need of general supplies. In response, through the Feed the Hungry COVID-19 fund, American Humane provided 109 grants to shelters and rescue organizations across 43 states, supplying one million meals to homeless animals.

Now that Americans are transitioning back to the office after more than a year of remote work, shelters are reporting increases in owner surrenders.

"Although life is returning to a sense of normalcy and we reached our goal of providing one million meals, animal shelters and rescue organizations are stretched thin and still need our help," said Dr. Ganzert. "These animals rely on humane groups to provide lifesaving shelter and relief from the dire circumstances they face. We hope animal lovers everywhere will continue to support our efforts in helping to feed and protect more of our precious furry friends."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

