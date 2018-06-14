American Humane's New Impact Report Details Global Efforts in Protecting World's Animals

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, has released its annual Impact Report, detailing major victories and advances made over the past 12 months in furthering its 141-year-old mission of ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, as well as promoting and nurturing the life-changing, life-saving bonds between animals and people. The report is available here.

In just the past year, American Humane programs directly touched the lives of some 1 billion animals around the globe – more than any other humane group of its kind – and won top honors from leading charity watchdogs for effectiveness, efficiency and transparency. Among the major successes revealed in the report…

The American Humane "No Animals Were Harmed®" program successfully kept some 100,000 animals safe on film and television productions, increasing the number of our safety reps worldwide by 13.2 percent.





The American Humane Conservation program helped protect 250,000 remarkable and endangered animals living in the world's zoos, aquariums and conservation centers – nearly doubling the number of magnificent and disappearing creatures living under our science-based humane standards.





The American Humane Rescue program saved, sheltered, and fed more than 600,000 animals in desperate need, including the thousands of animal victims of devastating hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.





The American Humane Farm Program worked to improve the lives of nearly 1,000,000,000 animals living on farms and ranches, helping to ensure adequate space, air and water quality, proper temperature, humane treatment, and the ability to express natural behaviors.





American Humane researchers released the results of the world's first rigorous scientific study of its kind measuring the power of therapy dogs to help the families of children with cancer.





The American Humane Military Program, which has been working for more than 100 years to serve those who serve our country, reunited retired military dogs with their former handlers, created new national standards for the training of lifesaving service dogs, and paired veterans struggling to cope with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury with highly trained rescued shelter dogs – saving two lives, one at each end of a healing leash.





American Humane reached billions of people around the globe with critical information and tools to help the most vulnerable, preserve disappearing species, and advance the humane treatment of animals. Two of these efforts won international awards for their creativity and effectiveness. The first was a multi-media campaign to help veterans coping with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury obtain lifesaving service dogs. The second was designed to combat what scientists are calling a "Sixth Mass Extinction" and advance the humane conservation of the world's remarkable and endangered animals via leading zoological institutions working to rescue, rehabilitate, and preserve critically threatened species.

Wealth of Awards for Good Stewardship

American Humane also won much recognition for its good stewardship of funds and efficiency in turning charitable donations into effective action with more than 91 cents of every dollar spent now going directly into life-changing, life-saving programs. American Humane was named a "Top-Rated Charity" with an "A" rating by CharityWatch, received three stars from Charity Navigator, and was among the fewer than 1/10th of 1 percent of U.S. charities to make the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" list.

"Since 1877 one organization has been first to serve the most vulnerable wherever and whenever they are in need, and we have been the driving force behind virtually every first in rescuing and protecting the abandoned, the hurt, and the defenseless," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "Today, our programs directly improve and save the lives of some one billion animals each year – more than any other humane organization. With the help of the public, our dedicated volunteers, and the support of our remarkably generous donors, we are proud to continue our legacy of providing caring, compassion and hope to more of those in need than ever before."

Read American Humane's full 2018 "Impact Report" here and visit www.AmericanHumane.org to join America's leading humane organization in building a better world for animals everywhere.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

