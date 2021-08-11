American Hydrogen Launches with Strategic Partnerships, Robust Project Pipeline, and Intellectual Property Portfolio

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid growth in the clean energy economy has precipitated the need for experienced and capable consortiums of technical professionals to service the burgeoning demand for hydrogen. In response to this growth, Lone Cypress Energy Services, LLC. ("Lone Cypress"), a preeminent project management and EPC firm, has partnered with Reset Energy ("Reset"), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered clean energy technologies, to form American Hydrogen, LLC. ("American Hydrogen").

American Hydrogen brings together a 100+ year track record of successful engineering design, manufacturing, and implementation experience across the broader energy sector. Leveraging this experience, the American Hydrogen team has created a suite of proprietary hydrogen generation, storage, and distribution technologies that represent the most robust and lowest cost product solutions on the market today.

In addition to these technologies, American Hydrogen offers fully integrated, end-to-end implementation solutions for hydrogen generation, storage, and distribution facilities. From front end engineering through asset commissioning and operations, American Hydrogen provides a single-source solution for hydrogen and carbon management facilities of any size. As a provider of steam methane reforming (SMR) generation and carbon management technologies, American Hydrogen offers modular 1-ton, 5-ton, and 10-ton scalable solutions in addition to larger 30-ton+ turnkey plant designs. This scalability allows us to furnish solutions for developers and operators of hydrogen facilities at any point in their development cycle.

With roots in traditional energy, the American Hydrogen management team consists of senior professionals who have spent decades developing infrastructure in prominent energy hubs across the United States. This experience positions the American Hydrogen team well to develop large-scale, multi-million-dollar projects for an emerging clean technology market.

As veterans of the oil and gas industry, the American Hydrogen team intimately understands the importance of a strong domestic energy economy. We also understand the global challenges ahead as we work to mitigate a rise in atmospheric temperatures above 1.5˚C. Our vision is a reimagining of America's energy infrastructure, and American Hydrogen is fully committed to leading the energy transition from traditional carbon-intensive energy systems to more sustainable long-term solutions.

Strategic Partnerships

As part of this inaugural event, American Hydrogen is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX), Saulsbury Industries, Neuman & Esser, and Tulsa Heaters Midstream, Inc. Formalized under executed Memorandums of Understanding ("MOU"), these strategic partnerships represent synergistic relationships meant to cover all aspects of the hydrogen value chain. These MOUs expand on the hydrogen strategies for each of the respective companies, which are to utilize existing commercial arrangements, international networks, and geographical diversity to provide strong, integrated, and competitive solutions for the development of hydrogen-related infrastructure.

About Lone Cypress Energy Services

Lone Cypress Energy Services, LLC is an independent energy company focused on the development and operation of infrastructure across the entire energy value chain. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Lone Cypress offers a full suite of technology-enabled solutions including traditional EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracting, project management, asset operations and project financing. Lone Cypress specializes in the development of hydrogen generation and distribution projects, waste to energy plant solutions, and traditional oil and gas midstream facilities. Our senior leadership team is anchored by technical professionals with over 100 years of combined execution experience. For more information, please visit www.lonecypressenergyservices.com.

About Reset Energy

Reset Energy is a privately owned company founded by a team of energy industry experts in 2013 with over 120 years of industry experience to address a growing demand for high quality custom process solutions. Reset Energy offers conceptual design, technology, equipment packaging, process licenses, and turnkey installation solutions in the renewable fuels, hydrogen, and conventional energy markets. As a leader in processing & treating technology, products, and services, Reset Energy provides infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Reset Energy is headquartered in Midland, TX with offices in Dallas and Houston. For more information, please visit www.resetenergy.com.

