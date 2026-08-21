American Idea Foundation and Digital Asset Partner to Launch First-of-its-Kind RISE Benefit Distribution Pilot on Canton

Initial Q1 2027 rollout across three states will test a new approach to consolidating, distributing, and managing state-administered benefits, with broader state pilots planned

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Idea Foundation (AIF) and Digital Asset today announced a collaboration to support the launch of state RISE (Resources for Independence, Stability, and Employment) Pilot Benefit Distribution programs, a first-of-its-kind initiative to modernize the administration and delivery of state-run benefits. Canton, created by Digital Asset, will serve as the technology foundation for benefit distribution in the pilot.

AIF and Digital Asset will support states that implement RISE pilots. Subject to federal approvals, RISE pilots will give policymakers an opportunity to test, measure, and refine a new safety net benefit distribution model before broader adoption.

RISE is designed to address a persistent challenge facing the American safety net: families often receive assistance through multiple programs, each with separate eligibility requirements, payment schedules, reporting processes, and benefit phase-outs. The pilot will test whether those benefits can instead be delivered through a simpler, integrated blockchain-based system that responds to changes in household circumstances while strengthening program integrity and accountability.

Under the RISE model, multiple benefits can be combined into monthly or twice-monthly payments, with benefit levels automatically adjusted as families enter the workforce and household income increases. The platform is intended to verify identity and participation requirements, support mobile access, help prevent fraud, and apply program rules to fund distribution and use.

Benefit payments will be programmable across categories including food, child care, and cash, allowing states to preserve program requirements while giving families a more unified experience. Authorized state agencies, nonprofit case managers, and independent research evaluators will have access to appropriate real-time transaction, participation, and compliance information, creating a comprehensive audit trail and supporting program oversight and evaluation.

"Three decades ago, states led the way on welfare reform by testing new approaches and showing Washington what was possible. The RISE pilot program is an opportunity for states to lead again," said Paul Ryan, President and Founder of the American Idea Foundation. "We can build a safety net that is simpler for families, more accountable to taxpayers, and better aligned with work and upward mobility. By combining fragmented benefits, reducing penalties as families earn more, and rigorously measuring results, these pilots can help show what a modern safety net should look like."

Canton is able to provide the technology infrastructure for the pilot's benefit distribution- enabling participating organizations to coordinate programmable rules, permissions, transactions, and oversight while maintaining appropriate controls over sensitive information. The goal is to give states flexibility to encode benefit requirements into the distribution process while providing a transparent, auditable record of how funds move and are used.

"Modern public infrastructure should combine strong controls with the ability to respond to people's circumstances in real time," said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset. "Canton enables trusted participants to coordinate shared transactions and rules while preserving the privacy and control complex institutions require. With RISE, we can apply those capabilities to a new use case and help states test a benefit system that is more transparent, responsive, and accountable."

The platform is intended to maintain a complete record of deposits, purchases, balances, declined transactions, participation requirements, and spending by benefit category. Authorized government partners can use program dashboards to review enrollment, pending approvals, task completion, payment eligibility, total funds distributed, and aggregate spending.

The evaluation is expected to examine employment and earnings, benefit utilization, education and training, housing and household stability, and other measures of economic mobility and well-being. Transaction and compliance data generated through the platform will also give participating governments and evaluators a more timely view of program performance.

Findings from the first state pilots will inform subsequent RISE deployments. AIF and Digital Asset intend to expand the initiative through a broad series of state pilots, adapting the model to different benefit systems, policy requirements, case-management structures, and participant populations. The goal is to build evidence policymakers can use to decide which elements to improve, expand, or replicate.

About the American Idea Foundation

Founded by former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the American Idea Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Janesville, Wisconsin. The foundation advances public policies that expand economic opportunities, promotes the use of data and evidence in policymaking, and champions community-driven solutions to alleviate poverty. Through its work, the foundation bridges the gap between grassroots organizations and national lawmakers to scale proven pathways for upward mobility. Learn more at www.americanideafoundation.com.

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer-one blockchain with privacy, and a founding member of its Global Synchronizer Foundation, Digital Asset has been a pioneer of this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

Contact: Paul Patella [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Asset (US) Corp.