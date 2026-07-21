Digital Asset Expands Oversubscribed Fundraise With Strategic Additions of Shinhan Financial Group and Standard Chartered

New investors strengthen Digital Asset's global institutional network as Canton continues to scale as onchain infrastructure for regulated capital markets

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset, the creator of Canton, today announced the strategic additions of Shinhan Financial Group and SC Ventures by Standard Chartered to its previously announced oversubscribed funding round. Their participation expands Digital Asset's investor base with two leading global financial institutions and underscores growing institutional demand for privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure purpose-built for regulated capital markets.

Digital Asset recently announced a $355 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's crypto fund, a16z crypto, with participation from leading institutions across traditional and decentralized finance. The expanded investor group reflects continued conviction in Digital Asset's mission to make Canton the core infrastructure for global finance, enabling institutions to bring assets, applications, and regulated workflows onchain while preserving the privacy, compliance, control, and interoperability required by financial markets.

The additions of Shinhan Financial Group and SC Ventures further strengthen Digital Asset's global reach. Shinhan Financial Group, the largest banking group in South Korea, is expected to support discussions around institutional adoption in the region, complementing Digital Asset's recently announced partnership with Hanwha. SC Ventures builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking and brings a progressive digital assets ecosystem, institutional network, and potential synergies across global markets.

"Blockchain adoption in financial markets will be driven by institutions that are ready to move beyond experimentation and into production," said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset. "The addition of Shinhan Financial Group and Standard Chartered to our investor base brings further global reach, market expertise, and ecosystem connectivity at an important moment for both Digital Asset and Canton. Their participation reinforces the need for infrastructure that enables regulated financial institutions to operate on shared networks without compromising privacy, compliance, or control."

The new participation comes as more financial institutions explore how shared, privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure can reduce friction, improve capital efficiency, and support new models for tokenization, collateral mobility, settlement, payments, and other regulated financial workflows.

"SC Ventures builds, partners and invests in technologies and infrastructure that are underpinning the next generation of digital financial markets. Our investment in Digital Asset's Canton ecosystem reflects our conviction that trusted, institutional-grade market infrastructure will be fundamental to enabling scaling digital asset adoption across regulated financial services. We look forward to supporting the company's continued innovation as financial markets evolve." Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures

"Digital Asset has built infrastructure that aligns with the operational, regulatory, and privacy requirements of global financial institutions," said Seonghun Hong, Investment Manager, Shinhan Financial Group. "As institutional interest in digital assets continues to grow across Asia, we see significant opportunity to support the development of trusted onchain financial infrastructure in South Korea and the broader region."

While much of the blockchain sector continues to search for durable real-world use cases, Digital Asset has designed Canton to address one of the central barriers to blockchain adoption in financial markets: enabling institutions to use shared infrastructure while preserving the privacy, compliance, control, and interoperability required in regulated finance.

With support from existing ecosystem participants and new strategic investors, Digital Asset will continue expanding the assets, applications, and participants on Canton. The company plans to use the capital to expand offerings across the Canton ecosystem, deepen engagement with developers and financial institutions, and support continued network growth.

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer-one blockchain with institutional-grade privacy, and a founding member of the Canton Foundation, Digital Asset has pioneered this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure for regulated finance. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

Paul Patella [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Asset (US) Corp.