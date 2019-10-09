'American Idol' Alum, Casey, Set To Appear On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Casey says: "I was picked on a lot while growing up. When I realized I had built a fan base of young people from my time on American Idol, it felt natural to use my platform to try to help other kids dealing with those same issues. In my experience, no child considers him or herself a bully. No one wakes up in the morning and decides they're going to harass the sick kid at lunch. But all of us have moments of insecurity, and sometimes we can be cruel. Sometimes, without us even realizing it, we help break someone's heart. I go to schools and I tell the students they matter; their words matter, their actions matter, their hearts matter. You Matter."

Students, parents and administrators anywhere can request the "YMT" for their school by visiting Casey's Anti-bullying Assembly website. Plans are already in the works for a more extensive "YMT" in 2020.

Casey is also working with GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization to help spread awareness of Spirit Day, which will take place on Thursday, October 17. Spirit Day is the world's largest and most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign where millions of people around the world will wear purple or go purple online in a unified stand against bullying and to show support for LGBTQ youth.

Casey released her new single, "Hold Me," on September 27, and she is touring in support of the release, dovetailing her concert appearances with her "YMT" dates. Casey is currently on a 5-city tour across Europe opening for former "Voice" winner Nick Howard. She returns to the US on October 16 for the remainder of the "YMT" then joins singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg in November and December on a 10-city tour across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Fans can also catch solo-acoustic shows at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City (10/29) and City Winery in Boston (10/30).

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

w/ "You Matter" Tour (YMT)

w/ Nick Howard (NH)

w/ Stephen Kellogg (SK)

** GLAAD Spirit Day 2019

10/9 Frankfurt, Germany @ Ponyhof (NH)

10/10 Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk (NH)

10/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (NH)

10/13 Cologne, Germany @ Wohngemeinshaft (NH)

10/14 Frankfurt, Germany @ Frankfurt International School (YMT)

10/17 Boca Raton, FL @ Saint Andrew's School (YMT)**

10/23 Charlotte, NC @ Piedmont Middle School (YMT)

10/24 Philadelphia, PA @ William Allen Middle School, Moorestown (NJ) (YMT)

10/25 Philadelphia, PA @ The Agnes Irwin School (YMT)

10/29 New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

10/30 Boston, MA @ City Winery

10/31 Boston, MA @ Dana Hall Middle School (YMT)

11/1 Andover, MA @ West Middle School (YMT)

11/29 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall (SK)

11/30 Portland, ME @ Aura (SK)

12/4 New York, NY @ The Cutting Room (SK)

12/5 Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery (SK)

12/6 Albany, NY @ Skyloft NY (SK)

12/7 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (SK)

12/26 Boston, MA @ City Winery (SK)

12/27 Fairfield, CT @ Fairfield Theatre Company (SK)

12/28 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage (S)

12/29 Washington, DC @ City Winery (SK)

