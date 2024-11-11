American Idol Season 22 Runner-Up Will Moseley Set to Release "Everything But Me" December 6

On Tour This December Opening For Zac Brown Band New Year's Eve December 31 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Idol Season 22 Runner-Up, Will Moseley is set to release "Everything But Me" December 6 on 19 Recordings / 19 Entertainment, pre-save the song HERE.

Cover Art: Nick Sarpa

Moseley was inspired to write "Everything But Me" after watching friends go through relationship troubles. It's a classic country song with a Jimmy Buffett-esque style about going through a rough breakup but taking on a slightly sarcastic viewpoint of the situation. Moseley sings, "I bought a house with a big backyard / Fancy clothes and a brand new car / When she left she took everything she pleased / Let me tell you she wanted everything but me."

Moseley captivated the American Idol judges with his raspy drawl and a soulful delivery during his Season 22 audition. Lionel Ritchie called him a "star" and went on to say, "his voice was amazing." He received all yeses from the judges, Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, earning him a Golden Ticket. He became the runner-up to Abi Carter who won the competition.

Since American Idol, Moseley has gained a dedicated fan base for his heartfelt performances and genre-blending style that brings fresh life to familiar songs. He recently released a heartfelt holiday cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" November 1. The song gives fans a taste of his versatility and artistic vision, blending nostalgia with a down-to-earth Southern vibe with a touch of charm to the holiday staple.

The Hazelhurst, Georgia native first picked up a guitar while attending his alma mater Georgia Southern University after he transferred from Maryville College where he played Division III football. When his football career ended following three concussions over two seasons, he shifted his focus onto performing full time playing every bar he could.

Moseley will be playing select shows this December with fellow American Idol Season 21 contestant Colin Stough. And at the end of 2024, Mosely will once again open for Zac Brown Band, who he toured with earlier this year, joining them for a special New Year's Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. "Zac Brown provided me with one of the coolest opportunities of my life, and now he has extended that opportunity again, " says Moseley. "Only this time, I will be playing my first arena show!"

Tour Dates:

December 11 at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN (With Colin Stough)

December 12 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI (With Colin Stough)

December 13 at Wooly's in Des Moines, IA (With Colin Stough)

December 14 at Branato in Omaha, NE (With Colin Stough)

December 31 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA (Opening for Zac Brown Band)

ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:

19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with key programs including the global hit "American Idol" co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and "So You Think You Can Dance" co-produced by dcp for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists, including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina, and more recently, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Iam Tongi, and up and coming country artist Will Moseley.

Download Bio Press Photos

Publicity Contact: Jennifer Lyneis

818-201-7313

[email protected]

Will Moseley

INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TIK TOK | FACEBOOK | SPOTIFY

SOURCE Will Moseley