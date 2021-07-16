American Income-AO Donates $15,000 to National Crime Prevention Council

For the 5th year in a row, Rick Altig, Rob Hay, and James Hill of American Income Life-AO have donated $15,000 to benefit the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC). This year, the donation was made at a Boys and Girls Club in Baltimore, Maryland on April 28th, 2021, with McGruff the Crime Dog in attendance. The donation was made as part of American Income Life Insurance Company's Make Tomorrow Better charitable giving.

When asked why his organization chose to donate to NCPC, Rick Altig said "All across North America we are able to live our mission to protect every child and serve all working people through providing the National Crime Prevention Council's McGruff Safe Kids ID Kits directly to families in the communities we serve. We hope to protect families every single day for years to come with the National Crime Prevention Council."

The National Crime Prevention Council is the nonprofit leader in crime prevention. For more than 39 years, their symbol of safety, McGruff the Crime Dog®, has delivered easy-to-use crime prevention tips that protect what matters most. Since 1982, NCPC has continuously provided the American public with comprehensive educational materials, training programs, and effective crime prevention messaging, delivered in large part through its vast network of more than 10,000 state and local law enforcement agencies, crime prevention associations, community groups, foundations, and corporate partners. It is through the NCPC and McGruff that we can remind families to "Take A Bite Out of Crime®" and protect what matters most! For more information on how NCPC can be a public safety expert for you or how to "Take A Bite Out of Crime®," visit www.ncpc.org.

American Income Life Insurance Company has been serving working families for over 70 years by offering quality, affordable supplemental insurance benefits. AIL representatives develop long-term relationships with clients and meet clients where they are most comfortable…their home. The company strives to become the premier in-home life insurance sales company serving working families in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Income Life Insurance Company in New York. To learn more about a sales career with American Income Life, or to find an AIL organization in your region, visit www.ailcareers.com.

SOURCE American Income Life-AO

