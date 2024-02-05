American Independence Gold Group Helps Individuals and Families Invest in Precious Metals; Offers Competitive Prices with 100% Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed

News provided by

American Independence Gold Group

05 Feb, 2024, 13:26 ET

Eager to assist clients in protecting their assets with physical gold and silver before the debt collapses, American Independence Gold Group offers solutions.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the economic uncertainty in the U.S., American Independence Gold Group is working hard to help hard working Americans protect their retirement. By investing in high-quality precious metals, clients achieve greater security for their future, empowering faith-driven preservation of gold and silver as a vital part of a balanced portfolio.

Continue Reading
CALL US NOW TO QUALIFY FOR FREE 1 OZ GOLD BAR
CALL US NOW TO QUALIFY FOR FREE 1 OZ GOLD BAR

Committed to providing quality service and fair pricing, The founders of American Independence Gold Group, and their team strive to deliver the latest market data, coupled with a historical perspective to empower seasoned and new investors alike.

"Protecting your finances with precious metals has never been more crucial during these trying times," explains Jarod Frank-CFO. "My team and I are invested in our clients' futures by guiding them through the simplicity of asset protection and growth with our American Independence Gold Group Precious Metals IRA, providing great security for their future, shielding their retirement, and adding safe haven assets to their portfolio."

Maintaining a sense of integrity through his work in protecting the wealth of his clients as a devout Christian, American Independence Gold stands by their commitment, reflecting on Revelation 3:18 from the bible, which states, "I counsel you to buy from me gold refined by fire, so that you may be rich, and white garments so that you may clothe yourself…"

American Independence provides the option of physical delivery to clients' doorsteps or inside of a retirement account, such as an IRA, 401K, or TSP. In addition to a range of available gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars, the company offers a buyback commitment. Although they cannot legally guarantee a repurchase, they offer a simple, two-step process for liquidating precious metals.

Those considering investing can also visit the company website to receive a free information kit, "Why Invest In Metals: Navigating the Metals Market," and can also submit to qualify for up to 10K in free gold.

American Independence Gold has a team of trusted experts who have become widely recognized for providing every client with an in-depth understanding of the industry to ensure safe, secure, and profitable returns on their investment. American Independence Gold Group also maintains an A+ rating as an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau and numerous 5-star customer satisfaction ratings on various media platforms, such as Trustpilot and Google.

About American Independence Gold Group

Attributing a combined 40-plus years in the precious metals industry, the American Independence Gold Group assists individuals and families in investing in precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum bars and coins. The organization empowers faith-driven preservation of gold and silver as an integral part of its balanced portfolio to protect clients' finances with precious metals while providing transparency, fair dealing, and top-notch customer service when educating and assisting them regarding their investments.

Media Contact:

Jarod Frank, CFO
American Independence Gold
866-201-1544
[email protected]
www.americanindependencegold.com

SOURCE American Independence Gold Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.