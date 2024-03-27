American Indian College Fund Invites Indigenous Academics, Administrators, and Student Services Personnel to Participate in Higher Education Listening Sessions April 16 and 22

Results to help guide Native higher education policy.

DENVER, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Indian College Fund invites Native Americans working in academia to participate in Indigenous higher education policy listening sessions.

Who should join: Indigenous faculty, student services personnel, and academic administrators whose research influences policy development or could be used for policy.

American Indian College Fund 2023-24 Student Ambassador Cohort

Why: The College Fund is joining with Indigenous faculty, student services personnel, academic administrators, and higher education policy organizations to examine the state of Native Higher Education Policy and to offer recommendations to improve policy development and implementation.

Purpose: Facilitators will engage participants in a recorded discussion that gathers information about scholars' work, their interests in strengthening policy engagement, and insights into research and policy links experienced.

How we will use the information: A team of scholars engaged by the College Fund will summarize the conversation and share participants' remarks at an invitation-only equity convening in June and include them in a report on Native Higher Education Policy that will be published by the American Indian College Fund in October 2024.

Interested Native scholars can register for one of the listening sessions below.

Tuesday, April 16, 9-11 a.m. MDT https://collegefund.org/scholar-session-1

Monday, April 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. MDT https://collegefund.org/scholar-session-2

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 34 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and provided $17.4 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2022-23. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $319 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation's top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org .

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

SOURCE American Indian College Fund