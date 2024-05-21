American Indian College Fund Partners with Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies to Enhance Native Arts Programs

Grant to help TCUs enrich their arts curricula by incorporating Indigenous practices

DENVER, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Indian College Fund (College Fund) announced new efforts to enhance Native arts curriculum development programs at six tribal colleges and universities (TCUs). Each of the participating TCUs will receive $100,000 to enrich their curricula by integrating Indigenous education values and incorporate Native knowledge, language, and cultural practices. The project will also help to expand institutional capacity, developing or revising academic courses, minors, and certificate and degree programs.

The six participating TCUs and their programs are:

Ilisagvik College, Barrow, Alaska Iñupiat Art Curriculum Development and Enhancement

Northwest Indian College , Bellingham, Washington Xwel'xweleqw (A metaphor for the "people who survive)

, Salish Kootenai College , Pablo, Montana Puti es sxʷilwisi : Continuing the Journey by Rethinking Culture and Language Education at SKC

, Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute , Albuquerque, New Mexico Weaving Art into the Curriculum

, Stone Child College , Box Elder, Montana Neiyahwahk Kahyahs Kahkitahsinahikechik (Traditional Chippewa-Cree Artwork)

, United Tribes Technical College , Bismarck, North Dakota Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ Native Arts

American Indian College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, said, "Native arts are both the symbolic and the practical embodiment of Indigenous ways of knowing and being in the world. We are honored to support our communities as they increase the visibility of traditional and contemporary Native arts and appreciate the partnership with our TCUs and MACP that makes this possible." This work, made possible through a three year, $600,000 project with Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, will help to build a solid foundation to encourage the advancement of Native arts.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 34 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and provided $17.4 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2022-23. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $319 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation's top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

