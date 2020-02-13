American Industrial Manufacturers of Building Materials, LLC Reports Record Growth in 2019

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURERS of Building Materials, LLC (AIM) announced its 2019 financial results with record-setting revenue performance 44% higher than the previous year, and an unprecedented 30% increase in profit. This outperformance was broad based with growth in most markets exceeding expectations and results deriving from significant operational investments, including the opening of new manufacturing facilities and improvements to existing plants.

Founded in 2011 as a consolidation of seven regional roofing and construction material manufacturing companies, AIM has typically performed well with double-digit annual revenue growth (12%-18%) since its formation. AIM's continued investment in its business platform has made AIM one of the largest producers in its product segment, mostly achieved through organic growth. Proudly, AIM's expansion has been accomplished without acquiring any debt obligations.

CEO/Managing Partner of AIM, Andy Hastings, states. "To remain an industry leader, AIM is always seeking to improve existing products and add new innovations to its portfolio. Our network of four R&D facilities combined with our eco-friendly products, extensive code approvals, systems specifications and national technical support separates us from the pack. As a result, global brands have chosen AIM to be their source for building materials."

"Our continued growth and our record 2019 performance is a strong indicator that our business model works,' continued Hastings. "I am confident that in 2020, AIM will continue its growth as we remain committed to producing environmentally-friendly products using efficient manufacturing processes; introducing new products while leveraging our increased capacity; and lower costs of goods."

About AIM: AIM is headquartered in Plano, TX and is the consolidation of seven regional manufacturing companies and an industry executive to create a company with a national platform. AIM produces over 500 products including complete lines of white coatings, emulsions, mastics, sealants, driveway maintenance products, caulks, adhesives, waterproofing, specialty paints, road emulsions and chemical distribution.

AIM owners maintain manufacturing and warehouse facilities in Akron, OH; Alsip, IL; Alverado, TX; Atlanta, GA; Auburn Hills, MI; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Franklin Park, IL; Ft. Worth, TX; Greensboro, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Mars PA; Memphis, TN; Millbury, MA; Oakland, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Tampa, FL; and White Marsh, MD.

SOURCE American Industrial Manufacturers of Building Materials, LLC

Related Links

http://www.aimbuildingmaterials.com/

