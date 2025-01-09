American Industrial Partners Announces Strategic Investment from Blackstone

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP") today announced a strategic, minority investment from funds managed by Blackstone GP Stakes ("Blackstone"), which specializes in value-added, long-term minority investments in industry leading private equity firms.

"With over a trillion dollars of assets under management, Blackstone is a major investor in many businesses that are customers, suppliers, and innovators within the marketplace addressed by AIP's industrial investments. We look forward to our partnership with Blackstone, as we believe they will bring revenue growth and cost reduction opportunities to many of our existing portfolio companies," said Kim Marvin, Partner at AIP.

Ward Young, Chief Investment Officer for GP Stakes at Blackstone, said, "We proudly partner with many of the world's top performing private equity managers, and our partnership with AIP aligns with that investment focus."

"AIP's team of engineers, operating executives, and financial professionals, coupled with its decades-long track record of building dynamic industrial businesses, have distinguished the firm as a leading investor within the industrials sector," said Josh Blaine, Head of GP Stakes at Blackstone. "We look forward to supporting AIP through this partnership."

The proceeds of the transaction will facilitate the retirement of an AIP partner and will be fully reinvested into AIP funds.

In 2023, AIP closed its eighth fund, American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII, L.P. ("Fund VIII"), at $5 billion in limited partner commitments. The firm currently has approximately $17 billion in assets under management.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Evercore served as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to AIP. Fried Frank served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners ("AIP") is an industrials investor, with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. AIP is distinctively focused on industrial businesses across end markets that include: aerospace and defense, automotive, building products, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, logistics, metals & mining, and transportation, among others. AIP looks to generate differentiated returns by investing in quality industrial businesses with strong management teams and working with those teams to implement comprehensive Operating Agendas to build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $26 billion and employ approximately 74,000 employees as of September 30, 2024. For more information on AIP please visit: www.americanindustrial.com

About Blackstone Strategic Partners

Blackstone Strategic Partners is a global capital solutions provider, with $82B of investor capital under management. We offer a range of liquidity opportunities to both limited and general partners, including secondaries, GP Stakes and co-investments across private markets.

