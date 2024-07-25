AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE AGCO'S GRAIN & PROTEIN BUSINESS

Investment will enable the Company to strengthen its high-quality grain / seed processing and storage solutions and its protein production systems, all critical to large-scale agriculture

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP"), an industrials investor, announced it has acquired the Grain & Protein division (the "Company") of AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology. The acquired Company designs, manufactures, and globally markets grain storage and seed processing equipment and solutions as well as feeding, watering, climate management and control systems for worldwide protein production, principally poultry, swine, and egg. AGCO Grain & Protein's solutions are mission critical to agribusinesses looking to maximize the quality, yields, and value of their products.

Food production is a dynamic global industry with many opportunities to eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and lower environmental footprint through the application of technology, particularly in process control, production, and storage. These global dynamics, combined with the Company's trusted brands and leading market positions, create long-term tailwinds for the Company, which provides real assets and innovative technologies critical to global food security. AGCO's Grain & Protein division generates annual revenue of approximately $1 billion and employs ~3,200 people with 14 manufacturing facilities in North America, Brazil, Europe and Malaysia.

"AIP has a multi-decade track record of operational excellence, driving value across dynamic and complex industries," said Robert Crain, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AGCO Grain & Protein. "We are confident that AGCO is placing the Company in very capable hands and that AIP can leverage their engineering and manufacturing knowhow to accelerate growth by providing customers with high-quality services essential to the world's food storage and security."

"Food production is a critical area of global growth and as a proven innovator with strong solutions addressing storage, process control, efficacy, and environmental footprint, the Company is well positioned for success," said Eric Baroyan, Partner at AIP. "With operations across North America, Brazil, Europe and Malaysia, the Company is highly regarded by its customers as an enabler of efficiency and profitability gains."

Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to AIP. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Rabo Securities USA, Inc. are acting as financial advisors to AGCO. Santander US Capital Markets LLC is acting as financial advisor to AIP and its affiliate is leading the fully committed debt financing. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor to AGCO.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners ("AIP") is an industrials investor, with approximately $16 billion in assets under management. AIP is distinctively focused on industrial businesses across a broad range of end markets that include: aerospace and defense, automotive, building products, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, logistics, metals & mining, and transportation, among others. AIP looks to generate differentiated returns by investing in quality industrial businesses with strong management teams and working with those teams to implement comprehensive operating agendas to build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $25 billion and employ approximately 65,000 employees as of March 31, 2024. In October 2023, AIP closed its eighth fund at $5.1 billion. www.americanindustrial.com

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries: American Industrial Partners – [email protected]

Media inquiries: AGCO – Rachel Potts, V.P., Chief Communications Officer; 678-654-7719; [email protected]

Investor inquiries: AGCO – Greg Peterson, V.P. Investor Relations; 770-232-8229; [email protected]

SOURCE American Industrial Partners