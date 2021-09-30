American Influencer Council Debuts "Creators With Influence" An Original Audio & Video Series On International Podcast Day

On "Creators with Influence," listeners will experience the intersection between the creator economy and digital culture, where entrepreneurs come to share empowered stories . Tune in to unscripted conversations that will motivate and boost your entrepreneurial mindset every Thursday across Spotify , Anchor.fm , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , and everywhere podcasts are available.

Season 1 kicks off with notable guests, including Deja Foxx, Founder of GenZ Girl Gang and former Influencer and Surrogate Strategist to Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign; Chris Lamontagne, CEO, SPRING for creators; Brian Xu, LinkedIn Senior Data Scientist and Misleading Stats TikToker; Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh, Founder of @Muslim across all social media platforms and creator of the "Muslim" channel on Snapchat Discover; and Nikita Upadhyay, author of "Roots to Radiance" and former digital head of Cosmopolitan India, and more.

"It's mission-critical for the AIC to support professional development and to produce programming that helps destigmatize the business of influencing. 'Creators with Influence' celebrates a new generation of digital-first solopreneurs who are purpose-driven, inclusive, and multifaceted—removing the stigma of influencing starts by taking back the narrative," says Qianna Smith Bruneteau, AIC Founder and series co-host. "Influencers, career creators, and those who identify as hybrids deserve to feel esteem for their craft and trade. We're excited to join the global podcasting community, for our guests to share knowledge, and for listeners to collect actionable business insights."

The Season will also include two live shows: Creator Influence on Labor & Redefining the Digital Economy, will take place on National Entrepreneur's Day, Tuesday, November 16, and on Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Friday, November 19, as a roundtable conversation. The discussion will focus on the future of influencing and the economic structures needed to support the digital-first small business community in the U.S.

Watch the vodcast on YouTube and CreatorswithInfluence.com. Listen to the first episode with Deja Foxx and subscribe to the series here: listen.creatorswithinfluence.com/spotify

Through mentorship, trade resources, and business development services, the AIC has shown leadership and vision in furthering the goal to support career creators at every stage of the small business cycle. As the sole 501(c)(6) not-for-profit membership trade association in the U.S., created by and for career creators, the AIC acts as a source of positivity to uplift and advocate for multimedia content professionals.

The July 2021 eMarketer and Insider Intelligence Podcast Industry Report estimates that the 2021 U.S. ad spend will grow "from $701.0 million in 2019 to $1.33 billion [and that] the number of monthly U.S. podcast listeners will increase by 10.1% year-over-year (YoY) to 117.8 million. Spotify specifically is projected to become the most popular podcast platform in the U.S. this year." Podcasting is twenty years old and has surged in the last five years thanks to breakout apps like Clubhouse, Discord, Twitter Spaces, and Facebook Live Audio Rooms.

"This series aims to share the stories of individuals building brands, forging community, and cultivating niche expertise. We can demystify creator culture by introducing the general public to diverse groups of digital media professionals. Thanks to the creator economy, we are redefining self-employment and creative labor," adds Karston 'Skinny' Tannis, an internationally recognized multimedia creator, co-host of Creators with Influence and AIC Founding Member.

AKG by Harman powers the sound of Creators with Influence. AKG is a pioneer in professional audio technology, and the AKG Lyra Microphone delivers ultra HD audio quality to the recording of the series.

The AIC is a learning and development first trade association. Qianna and Karston are first-time vod/podcasters who share their audio journey in hopes of inspiring others, regardless of experience level, to explore the booming medium. Creators interested in launching an audio show can visit the AIC Resource Hub for recommended podcasting tools and a starter guide.

ABOUT AMERICAN INFLUENCER COUNCIL

The American Influencer Council − AIC is the sole 501(c)(6) not-for-profit membership trade association in the U.S., created by and for career creators. The AIC harnesses resources to advance digital marketing education, research of the digital economy as it relates to creators' contributions to the GDP, professional standards for career creators, sponsored content standardization, think tank development, and curation of publicly available business growth resources, amongst others.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected audio and visual products. With leading brands including AKG®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles around the world. Designed with plug-and-play simplicity, the AKG Lyra enables creators to set up and start recording quickly. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. Learn more about AKG: pro.harman.com/brands/akg; For more information, please visit akg.com/lyra

