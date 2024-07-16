American Injectables Rolls Out Bold Rebrand

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Injectables, a pharmaceutical CDMO, recently debuted their new brand with a website relaunch . Complete with new logo, color palette, imagery, and brand voice, this update marks a new era for the company.

"We wanted the brand to match what American Injectables has always stood for — highly-specialized, transparent partnership," says CEO, Beau Garrett.

"This industry is gearing up for a big shift," he continues, "Where many pharmaceutical customers have had to settle for unexplained delays and unreasonable charges, we're saying that's not 'just business.' There's a better way."

As part of the rebranding effort, team members interviewed dozens of industry professionals. Across the board, frustration with convoluted communication helped inspire American Injectables' simple, straightforward design. As a US-based company, their new look also features signature red, white, and blue—with a modern twist.

"Our mission is to bring quality injectable manufacturing back to America, improving reliable access for patients," says Garrett, "and now our brand reflects that."

In an industry often shrouded in complexity, American Injectables aims to cut through the clutter. Designed to reflect their commitment to openness, the rebrand is more than a facelift. By simplifying their messaging and visuals, they aim to make it easier for customers to understand who they are and what they stand for.

About American Injectables

American Injectables is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). They specialize in flexible, end-to-end partnerships — from formulation to patient-ready vials, syringes, and cartridges. Based in Florida, their facilities serve both U.S. and global markets. Learn more at americaninj.com or follow them on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Brittany Siqueiros

Senior Vice President of Business Development

[email protected]

949-291-5102

SOURCE American Injectables Inc.