American Institute For Cancer Research (AICR) to Launch Innovative Online Cancer Survivorship Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) is proud to join forces with the iTHRIVE Cancer Survivorship Plan to help AICR supporters heal from treatment, reduce risk of recurrence, and achieve optimal wellness.

"We are excited to announce that the iTHRIVE Plan will be available on our website as a free resource beginning in January 2019," said Deirdre McGinley-Gieser, Senior Vice President of Programs and Strategic Planning for AICR. "The engaging and easy-to-use iTHRIVE online platform is a perfect complement to what we are presently doing at the AICR to help reduce cancer risk."

Founded in 1982, AICR has been focused on establishing the links between nutrition, physical activity and cancer risk. Both AICR and the iTHRIVE Plan rely on trusted evidence-based information to help people lower their cancer risk.

"We have long respected the work of AICR and often include their research and educational conclusions in our work," said Lise Alschuler, ND, FABNO, co-creator and Chief Medical Officer of the iTHRIVE Plan. "We are thrilled to be working with such a respected, like-minded organization."

"Thanks to this collaboration, we will be able to help more people regain their health after a cancer diagnosis," said Karolyn Gazella, co-creator and CEO of the iTHRIVE Plan. "We are also proud to have the support of such a highly-regarded organization as AICR."

The proprietary iTHRIVE software creates personalized lifestyle-based wellness plans for cancer survivors. iTHRIVE will be available online at aicr.org beginning in January.

About AICR

AICR funds cutting-edge research and gives people practical tools and information to help them prevent—and survive—cancer. Their nearly three-decades of AICR-funded research on diet, nutrition and cancer has helped change how we think about cancer. For more information, visit aicr.org.

About iTHRIVE Plan

The iTHRIVE Plan is an online tool that creates personalized wellness plans for cancer survivors so they can heal from treatment, reduce risk of recurrence, and achieve optimal wellness. Cancer centers and clinics can license the iTHRIVE Plan for their patients and the iTHRIVE Plan can also be customized for large corporations or non-profit organizations. For more information, contact Karolyn Gazella karolyn@ithriveplan.com.

