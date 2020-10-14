American Institute of Legal Professionals Selects Attorney Douglas Borthwick as 2020 Lawyer of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Legal Professionals has recognized Douglas Borthwick for his outstanding accomplishments in the field of Personal Injury Law. Lawyers are selected based upon their exemplary work in the legal field, their positive standing with their local licensing authority and positive reviews from their clients and peers. Less than .05% of all lawyers will be selected to become a member of the American Institute of Legal Professionals. These attorneys exemplify the very best qualities and qualifications of an attorney. Each attorney must meet stringent qualifications as a civil or criminal attorney. These attorneys practice in a variety of fields to help and promote the ethical and elite practice of law. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating for attorneys in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given for attorneys by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

