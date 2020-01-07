American Institute of Trial Lawyers Selects Firm Partner J. Tooson as 2019's "Litigator of the Year"

Every year, the organization selects less than .03% of lawyers for the "Litigator of the Year" award. Based upon both peer nominations and third-party research, the award is designed to highlight the nation's attorneys who possess exceptional skills, knowledge, and experience. Attorney Jamal Tooson of Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP, has received the "Litigator of the Year" award for 2019.

Jamal Tooson attended Harvard Business School and Loyola Law School. After representing clients in more than 60 jury trials over the course of 7 years, he launched his own private practice, cultivating experience in criminal defense, personal injury, and employment law. He is now a firm partner at Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP, a highly-rated law firm that handles high-stakes criminal defense and complex personal injury cases.

For more information about the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, inquiring parties can visit https://aiotl.org/. Additional details about J. Tooson and his firm can be found at https://www.lnlegal.com/firm-overview/.

SOURCE Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP

Related Links

https://www.lnlegal.com

